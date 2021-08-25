Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,923 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SLY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

