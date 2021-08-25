Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.83 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,476. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09.

