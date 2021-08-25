Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,704. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.