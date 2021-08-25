Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 553,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $107.61.

