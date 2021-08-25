Reef Hits Market Capitalization of $301.26 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $301.26 million and $89.13 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00142658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,618,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

