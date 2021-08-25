Reef (REEF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77.26 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $322.33 million and approximately $77.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00147488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00774387 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,618,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.