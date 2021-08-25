Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.51 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $31.51 million and $1.91 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $299.25 or 0.00613634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.31 or 1.00205263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00071260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010075 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,286 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

