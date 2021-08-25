Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.