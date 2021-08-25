Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 65,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 616,850 shares.The stock last traded at $29.81 and had previously closed at $30.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

