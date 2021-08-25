Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $24.10

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $24.72. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

The company has a market cap of $875.43 million and a P/E ratio of -150.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at $4,130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 184.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

