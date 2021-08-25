renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $47,964.65 on Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $47,964.65 or 1.00301306 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $666.08 million and $14.85 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.00779494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097923 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,887 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

