Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Hits $194.42 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $194.42 million and $8.79 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00781928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00102001 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.