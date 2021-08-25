renDOGE Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $883,002.33 and $442,316.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.34 or 1.00218578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01005297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.06599390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

