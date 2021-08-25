Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

RCII stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

