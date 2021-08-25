Rentberry Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $378,510.02 and $29.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

