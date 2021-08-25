REPO Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $99,081.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

