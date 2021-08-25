Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuCana plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuCana in a research note issued on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.