Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Open Text was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Open Text stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

