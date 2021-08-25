Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) recently:

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

7/15/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

7/6/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

