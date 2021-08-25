Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

8/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.

8/13/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

7/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

7/21/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

NYSE TD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,944. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.22.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

