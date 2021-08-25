Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) in the last few weeks:
- 8/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
- 8/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.
- 8/13/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
- 7/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
- 7/21/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
NYSE TD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,944. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.22.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
