Revain Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Revain has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $3.52 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

