Reviewing 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) & Calix (NYSE:CALX)

890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and Calix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 1 2 4 0 2.43

Calix has a consensus price target of $43.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.15%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and Calix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Calix $541.24 million 5.52 $33.48 million $0.75 62.77

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A Calix 13.16% 30.06% 19.97%

Summary

Calix beats 890 5th Avenue Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

