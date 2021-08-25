Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Lydall’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Lydall $764.04 million 1.46 -$73.72 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lydall.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Lydall -0.07% 6.16% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.06%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 57.97%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Lydall.

Summary

Lydall beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration media solutions primarily for air, fluid power, and industrial applications; thermal insulation solutions for building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and air and liquid life science applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment produces needle punch nonwoven solutions for myriad industries and applications. The Thermal and Acoustical Solutions offers engineered products tailored for the transportation sector. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Manchester, CT.

