Reviewing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Peloton Interactive 2 5 23 0 2.70

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $139.45, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Peloton Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.39 $18.41 million $2.16 12.60 Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 18.99 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -363.28

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.