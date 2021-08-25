Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics and Liminal BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 7 5 0 2.42 Liminal BioSciences 1 3 0 0 1.75

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.73, indicating a potential upside of 68.87%. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 211.27%. Given Liminal BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liminal BioSciences is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Liminal BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -89.53% -91.47% -28.96% Liminal BioSciences -6,157.81% -457.84% -75.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Liminal BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Liminal BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $260.89 million 11.33 -$276.85 million ($1.04) -10.66 Liminal BioSciences $2.48 million 30.06 -$88.03 million ($3.06) -0.81

Liminal BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics beats Liminal BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company was founded by John Francis Crowley on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment focused on the development of its plasma-derived product candidate Ryplazim, a purified glu-plasminogen derived from human plasma that acts as a plasminogen replacement therapy for patients deficient in plasminogen protein. The company operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

