Reviewing Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) & Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 2.51% 24.11% 2.23% Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -48.36% -8.55% -5.14%

This table compares Chiyoda and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million $0.07 59.43 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $381.12 million 10.43 -$83.10 million N/A N/A

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chiyoda and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Chiyoda beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

