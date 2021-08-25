Reviewing Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 14 12 0 2.46 Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Expedia Group currently has a consensus target price of $178.12, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Astra Space.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -22.92% -32.01% -4.32% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $5.20 billion 4.28 -$2.61 billion ($9.95) -14.84 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expedia Group.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The B2B segment offers expedia business services organization including Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia. The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. Expedia Group was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

