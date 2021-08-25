Reviewing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Futu alerts:

This table compares Futu and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Futu and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 35.49 $170.96 million $1.31 79.64 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Futu and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $194.30, suggesting a potential upside of 86.23%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Futu beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.