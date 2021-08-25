Reviewing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Smiths Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Smiths Group $3.18 billion 2.42 $334.59 million $0.62 31.35

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Galileo Acquisition and Smiths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smiths Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Smiths Group.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smiths Group beats Galileo Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems. The Smiths Medical segment develops and markets infusions systems, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and devices for in vitro fertilization, diagnostics, and emergency patient transport. The Smiths Detection segment manufactures sensors that detect explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Smiths Interconnect segment offers electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems. The Flex-Trek segment includes components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. The company was founded by Samuel Smith in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

