Rex S. Jackson Sells 17,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EMKR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 477,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMKR. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

