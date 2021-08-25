Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $133.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $85,199.23 and $133.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $20.29 or 0.00041976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.13 or 0.99924637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01025057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.59 or 0.06526039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.