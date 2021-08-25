Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires $217,393.28 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of REPX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,851. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

REPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.