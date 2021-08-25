RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:RNG opened at $258.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,281 shares in the company, valued at $51,139,180.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,660,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

