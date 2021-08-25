Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.94 and last traded at $77.94. 176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.