Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and $173,248.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055116 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

