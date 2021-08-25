Rise (RISE) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Rise has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $120.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,752,383 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

