Robert A. Eberle Sells 4,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
EPAY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
