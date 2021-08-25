Robert A. Eberle Sells 4,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

