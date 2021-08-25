Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.55 or 0.00782398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,244,995 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

