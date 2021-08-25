ROCKI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC on exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $1.02 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

