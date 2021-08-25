Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 147.25% from the stock’s current price.

Rockley Photonics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,364. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

