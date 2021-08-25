Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Acquires 50,000 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,203,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,341,677.60.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, John Martin Mirko bought 29,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,717.50.

On Thursday, August 12th, John Martin Mirko bought 15,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, July 26th, John Martin Mirko acquired 40,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Martin Mirko acquired 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

CVE:RKR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.45. 33,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$46.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

