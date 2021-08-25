Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $684.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $690.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,709 shares of company stock valued at $169,495,398. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $356.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.27. Roku has a 52-week low of $145.86 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

