Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

