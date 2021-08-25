Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.96.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $479.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.