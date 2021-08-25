Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

ROP opened at $479.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

