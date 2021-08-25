Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$89.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.69.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.67 on Wednesday, reaching C$80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 505,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

