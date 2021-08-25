Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.29.
Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$133.53. 334,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,288. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.57.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 in the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
