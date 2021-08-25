Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.29.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$133.53. 334,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,288. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.57.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

