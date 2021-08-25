Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $138.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

