Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.13 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 1,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Royal Vopak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

