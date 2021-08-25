Royale Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $706,678.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.91 or 0.99987615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01021590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06580509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

